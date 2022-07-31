Logan Paul Wins his First Singles Match at WWE SummerSlam

Expectations were high among fans for Logan Paul in his singles debut when he took on The Miz at Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event from Nissan Stadium.

The match featured Paul doing some basic moves including a fireman’s takedown early before hitting a moonsault off the apron. Miz with a codebreaker from the middle rope. Paul with a blockbuster off the rope for 2. Paul with a crossbody then a standing moonsault for 2. Paul hit a Phenomenal Forearm. Paul hit an outside dive to send Miz through the announce table. Paul went over the Skull Crushing Finale.

Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 where he teamed with The Miz against the Mysterios (Dominik and Rey). Post-match, Miz turned on him by hitting him with the skull crushing finale. WWE reportedly made a promise to Paul ahead of the match that he would be a babyface as he wanted to portray that role instead of being a natural heel.

On the July 18th edition of raw, Pail appeared on Miz TV and wanted an answer regarding his SummerSlam challenge. Miz ignored him and show footage of their match. Paul showed footage of Miz turning on him. After Paul insinuated that Miz had “tiny balls”, Miz accepted the challenge.

Paul signed a multi-year deal with WWE that will see him work several matches. During the signing, Paul said he was coming after The Miz, who ignored the warning and instead suggested the two continue their tag team.