Logan Paul Won’t Be Wrestling Again Anytime Soon

Logan Paul picked up a win over The Miz in his singles debut at last Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam event. This was just one match as part of his multi-year contract with WWE.

Unfortunately, Logan Paul won’t be wrestling for WWE anytime soon, as he’s focusing on a proposed boxing match in December. Paul confirmed this during the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show as he revealed he hopes to get the fight booked.

Logan Paul’s Next Boxing Fight

Although he teased having a few people in mind for the fight, Logan Paul didn’t reveal who he would be fighting next.

In the past, Paul has been linked to several different fighters, including a boxing match against former UFC Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva, but the fight has yet to be made. He has also expressed interest in fighting former two-division UFC Champion Conor McGregor.

Paul’s last fight came against fellow YouTuber KSI back in 2019, losing via a split decision. It’s possible a third fight with KSI could be an option for his return to the ring.

Paul’s first wrestling match was when he teamed with The Miz against The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38 in April.

