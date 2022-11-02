Logan Paul Shows Off His WWE Crown Jewel Entrance Gear

Logan Paul has a date with destiny this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel. With only two pro wrestling matches under his belt, Paul looks to do the impossible. He’ll challenge Roman Reigns for a chance at becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and become the industry’s new top dog.

Make no mistake about it, Paul is a heavy underdog in this match. According to BetOnline, Paul’s odds currently stand at +1000, with Reigns a -5000 favorite to retain. That said, the bigger the risk, the bigger reward.

The social media influencer turned pro wrestler will put his physical wellbeing on the line when he steps in the ring against his most dangerous opponent to date. Paul has looked impressive thus far, displaying athleticism and charisma far beyond his experience level.

Paul has provided a first look at the vest he will wear to the ring at Crown Jewel. He’s keeping the signature black and yellow colors we saw at WrestleMania and SummerSlam, but this time he’ll be showing off his ‘guns.’

Check out Logan Paul’s “Maverick Paul” entrance gear for WWE Crown Jewel, courtesy of his Instagram story: