Logan Paul Wants to Turn the WWE Universe Into a ‘Multiverse’

Is the WWE Universe big enough already? Not according to Logan Paul.

The Youtuber-turned-boxer has made an impression this year, having victories at both WrestleMania 38 and Summerslam.

Paul comes to WWE already with a sizable fan base, with his YouTube channel boasting over 23.6 million subscribers and close to six billion views.

Speaking to Bleacher Report after this week’s press conference, the YouTuber spoke about plans to expand WWE’s current fan base (via Sports Illustrated.)

“This is no diss to the WWE but I told them this before I signed my contract, I’m a good amplifier.

“I crossover big, mainstream events. The WWE is a universe and it’s huge, but I told Triple H I want to make this a multiverse.”

Paul also spoke about how he specifically can bring in people who wouldn’t necessarily watch wrestling.

“How do we bring in people who aren’t necessarily watching and interested in the WWE to the sport? I think I bring the eyeballs, I think they know it.”

"WWE is a universe… I want to make it a multiverse" ? @LoganPaul has big plans for his future with the WWE pic.twitter.com/RkU52Urcpl — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 17, 2022

Logan Paul in WWE

Logan Paul has honed himself on both YouTube and boxing, but wouldn’t make his in-ring wrestling debut until WWE WrestleMania 38.

At the event, Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio but was attacked by the A-Lister after the match.

In July, Paul signed a talent contract with WWE, and defeated The Miz at Summerslam.

The Youtuber/Boxer’s next match will be against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on November 5 at the Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.