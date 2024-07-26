London Mayor Meets With Triple H & Nick Khan to Discuss UK WrestleMania

A surprise meeting between WWE higher-ups and London Mayor Sadiq Khan has renewed hopes that WrestleMania could be hosted in the UK. Khan, who won re-election earlier this year, met with WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan at London’s City Hall, the Daily Star reports. Mayor Khan confirmed the meeting and shared his excitement at WrestleMania coming to London.

“It’s exciting to be working with the WWE team. The meeting was really productive, and talks will continue about how we could turn our ambition into a reality.”

During his re-election campaign, Mayor Khan pledged to create a task force to encourage more international sports to the UK capital. Nick Khan added that it was “great to hear” about Khan’s “vision” for how WWE can support his plans for London.

WrestleMania in London

Fans in the UK have been rallying for a WrestleMania of their own for years, but interest in the idea skyrocketed following WWE Money in the Bank 2023. At the event, which took place in London, John Cena made a surprise appearance at the event and shared his goal to bring the Showcase of the Immortals to the city.

At a live event in Birmingham, England earlier this year, Cody Rhodes also advocated for a WrestleMania in the UK. Mere days later, Mayor Khan said the city is ready to host the WWE’s biggest annual event. This caught the attention of Levesque who told Khan “Let’s talk” and that has now happened. The Game later said that everything is on the table for future host cities of WrestleMania.

Despite WWE bringing more events overseas in recent years, WrestleMania could remain in the good ol’ U-S-of-A despite the wishes of fans. WWE President Nick Khan has stated that the company’s big four events (WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series, and Royal Rumble) will remain in North America for the foreseeable future.