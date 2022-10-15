“Looks Like You’ll Need A Real Man” – Dominik Mocks Rey Mysterio After He Joins WWE SmackDown Roster

Rey Mysterio almost quit WWE last night on SmackDown but thankfully Triple H talked him out of it. The 47-year-old has been involved in a bitter rivalry with The Judgment Day on RAW. His son, Dominik Mysterio, betrayed him and joined the group recently.

At the beginning of last night’s edition of the blue brand, Drew McIntyre attacked Karrion Kross in the parking lot. Kross defeated McIntyre this past weekend at Extreme Rules due to interference by Scarlett.

Karrion was scheduled to be in a Fatal 4-Way to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Rey was announced as Karrion’s replacement in the match and struck a deal with Triple H to join the SmackDown roster.

Rey went on to defeat Ricochet, Sheamus, and Solo Sikoa in the match to earn a match against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio revealed that coming to SmackDown represents a new beginning for him in an interview following the show.

Dominik Mysterio Mocks His Father

The Judgment Day had their fun poking fun at Rey last night for leaving the RAW roster. Rhea Ripley sent out a tweet shortly after Rey’s conversation with The Game and mocked the former WWE Champion.

Na Na Na Na… Na Na Na Na… Hey Hey Hey… GOODBYE! ??? https://t.co/60opKMFczT — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) October 15, 2022

Dominik Mysterio will be doing a meet & greet for Cricket Wireless on October 17th. His father was originally supposed to be the WWE Superstar at the event. Dominik took to Twitter to boast about running Rey off of RAW and said that they will need a “real man” at the event. He quote tweeted his father promoting the meet & greet the week prior.

Now that I’ve run my dad off of RAW, looks like you’ll need a real man to show up. I’ll see you there.