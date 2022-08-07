Lex Luger Feared Doctors Would Amputate his Arm After Near-Fatal Accident

Throughout his career, Lex Luger’s character was defined by his incredible physique.

In WWE, Luger was known as Narcissus, later ‘The Narcissist’ and was referred to as the ‘Total Package’ throughout his entire wrestling career.

Famously boasting just 4% body fat, Luger’s physique would continue to impress fans until he retired from the ring.

The Accident

While Luger signed with Vince McMahon in 1992, he did not initially plan on working solely as a wrestler.

Initially, Luger did guest appearances for McMahon’s bodybuilding promotion the World Bodybuilding Federation (WBF) until a near-fatal motorcycle accident ended all plans for him.

Speaking to A&E for their Biography: Legends episode, Luger recalled nearly losing his arm due to the crash.

“They were talking about amputating my arm.” Lex Luger on his near-fatal 1992 motorcycle accident.

Luger told Sting that under no circumstance should he allow the doctors to amputate his arm.

The pair called Dr. Andrews, who has specialized in athletes’ injuries, who told Luger that it seemed unlikely he’d ever have full use of his arm.

Luger would be able to keep his arm, in what the former WCW World Champion called a “miraculous recovery.”

After the Accident

Less than six months after the accident, Luger would debut as Narcissus at the 1993 Royal Rumble.

WWE would capitalize on the accident, referencing the metal plate that Luger had in his arm, which he’d use as an illegal weapon during matches.

On-screen, Luger would be forced to wear a padded armband over the metal plate, which he would remove to cheat.