Madcap Moss Reveals Advice The Rock Once Gave WWE Locker Room

WWE star Madcap Moss has revealed a bit of advice that The Rock once gave himself and the WWE locker room.

Moss was recently interviewed on KFAN 100.3’s Power Trip Morning Show After Party Podcast, and detailed an encounter he had with The Rock along with a group of fellow WWE talents who were poking “The Great One’s” brain.

One person in the group asked The Rock for advice on going beyond WWE and breaking into the world of acting as a professional wrestler. Moss shared the advice Rock gave them in that regard.

“[The Rock] came and talked to a group of us one time and someone asked him about being able to go beyond WWE and get into Hollywood and get into acting. [The Rock] said, ‘We should all want to transcend the business. We should all want to be that big of a star, but you have to master the business before you can transcend it.”

After establishing himself as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, The Rock left WWE in favor of acting full-time in 2004. Since, he has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest and most profitable stars.

The Rock has been feature din hit films and franchises such as Fast And The Furious, Jumanji, Moana, Black Adam, and so many more.

It’s no surprise that the 10-time World Champion serves as an inspiration to current WWE stars to become even bigger stars beyond the scope of professional wrestling.

