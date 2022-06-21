Baron Corbin Believes Madcap Moss Can Challenge Roman Reigns In Future

Madcap Moss is one of the fastest rising stars on the WWE roster. His storyline with Baron Corbin has helped the young star evolve past his days as the 24/7 champion and develop a personality fans can get behind. Corbin who has served as a mentor to Moss in many ways, believes that the former NXT star can realistically challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title in not-too-distant future.

The Lone Wolf recently appeared on Out of Character. The host Ryan Satin mentioned how Madcap has reached a new level in the last few months. Agreeing with it, Corbin explained that Moss has developed his personality compared to his initial days on the main roster:

“Absolutely. His personality is there which is important. Before he was just kind of like a call man, it was like a guy you created on 2K [who] you played with.” said Baron Corbin, “It was just Joe Somebody, but now his personality has really come through. It’s allowed him to show who he really is.”

He continued, “I think this whole thing, the evolution of Madcap Moss has really done good for him. I think he’s gonna be a star. I think he’s a guy that six months from now could be going to face Roman Reigns for WWE championship. I can see it now. With his ability, his in-ring work, and his psychology that he’s learned and done and then just his character development.”

Corbin is not alone as Paul Heyman has previously said that nobody has a clue about Moss’ talent and he will be a future main eventer.

