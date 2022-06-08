Major Change Made to AEW Dynamite Tonight

A big change has been made to a pivotal match on the June 8 episode of AEW Dynamite.

This week’s edition of Dynamite will get started with a battle royal to determine who will meet Jon Moxley in the main event of the show.

The winner will move on to Forbidden Door to face the winner of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Hiroki Goto for the Interim AEW World Championship.

CM Punk has been forced to undergo surgery due to an injury. AEW did not want Punk to relinquish the title, so an interim championship is being put in place.

Battle Royal Change

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio hours before Dynamite, AEW President Tony Khan broke the news that tonight’s opener will now be contested under Casino Battle Royale rules.

There will be 21 entrants split into four groups of five at three-minute intervals. There will also be a “Joker” entrant, who will be the last to enter.

