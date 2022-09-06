Major League Wrestling Announces Partnership with Range Sports

Major League Wrestling has made a huge leap by striking a deal with Range Sports.

Range Sports is a division of Range Media Partners, best known for productions in film, television, and music.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, MLW head Court Bauer made it clear he’s optimistic about the partnership.

“With so much disruption in the content space, live sports are increasingly valued. Range has the resources to take Major League Wrestling to new heights by creating strategic partnerships that enrich and ensure our continued momentum.” Court Bauer on MLW’s new deal with Range Sports.

Range Sports

Range Sports is led by Will Funk, who has a lengthy history in sports presentation.

Having worked at WarnerMedia for two decades, Funk oversaw the NBA on TNT partnership, and helped lead a joint venture with CBS to acquire March Madness in 2011.

Funk reached the role as Executive Vice President of WarnerMedia before parting ways with the company in July this year.

In wrestling, Funk also helped bring AEW to WarnerMedia, with Dynamite and Rampage airing on TBS and TNT.

Plans for MLW

With Funk’s past success with AEW, Court Bauer is confident in the future of MLW.

In the statement to Sports Illustrated, he explained that the first big step will be for MLW to find a distribution partner.

“The goal is to extract maximum value across television, sponsor sales, event touring, and our full portfolio. We want to grow our windows and that is driven by live broadcasts.”

Funk himself added that the plan is to get MLW to as many people as possible, with the promotion already viewed in 60 countries.