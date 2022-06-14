Major NJPW Star Booked For AEW Dynamite

A big-time NJPW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will be wrestling on AEW Dynamite this week.

AEW will be airing a special edition of Dynamite on June 15. This will be the Road Rager episode. It’ll feature a tag team title ladder match between champions Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks.

Fans will also get to witness a hair vs. hair match between Chris Jericho and Ortiz.

Will Ospreay Makes Dynamite In-Ring Debut

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Will Ospreay will wrestle one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood this Wednesday night.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite#RoadRager Live in St. Louis@TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT



After weeks of fighting between @ringofhonor World Tag Team Champions #FTR & @njpwglobal’s United Empire, 2 of the world’s best go 1-on-1!@DaxFTR vs @WillOspreay

LIVE tomorrow night on TBS! pic.twitter.com/JHz8VdNz5p — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 14, 2022

Ospreay appeared on the June 8 episode of Dynamite. He and other members of the United Empire attacked FTR and Trent Beretta.

Ospreay and Aussie Open ended up losing a six-man tag team match against FTR and Beretta on Rampage.

AEW Road Rager 2022 Preview

Here’s how the rest of the Road Rager card is shaping up.