Major NJPW Star Booked For AEW Dynamite

A big-time NJPW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will be wrestling on AEW Dynamite this week.
AEW will be airing a special edition of Dynamite on June 15. This will be the Road Rager episode. It’ll feature a tag team title ladder match between champions Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks.
Fans will also get to witness a hair vs. hair match between Chris Jericho and Ortiz.
Will Ospreay Makes Dynamite In-Ring Debut
AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Will Ospreay will wrestle one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood this Wednesday night.
Ospreay appeared on the June 8 episode of Dynamite. He and other members of the United Empire attacked FTR and Trent Beretta.
Ospreay and Aussie Open ended up losing a six-man tag team match against FTR and Beretta on Rampage.
AEW Road Rager 2022 Preview
Here’s how the rest of the Road Rager card is shaping up.
- Hair vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz
- AEW Tag Team Title Ladder Match: Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks
- Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood
- Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament Qualifying Match: Miro vs. Ethan Page
- Wardlow vs. 20 security guards