Friday, June 17, 2022
HomeNewsAEW News

Major NJPW Star Booked For AEW Dynamite

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
AEW Road Rager
Latest Wrestling News

A big-time NJPW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will be wrestling on AEW Dynamite this week.

AEW will be airing a special edition of Dynamite on June 15. This will be the Road Rager episode. It’ll feature a tag team title ladder match between champions Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks.

Fans will also get to witness a hair vs. hair match between Chris Jericho and Ortiz.

Will Ospreay Makes Dynamite In-Ring Debut

Will Ospreay
(via NJPW)

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that Will Ospreay will wrestle one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood this Wednesday night.

Ospreay appeared on the June 8 episode of Dynamite. He and other members of the United Empire attacked FTR and Trent Beretta.

Ospreay and Aussie Open ended up losing a six-man tag team match against FTR and Beretta on Rampage.

AEW Road Rager 2022 Preview

Here’s how the rest of the Road Rager card is shaping up.

  • Hair vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz
  • AEW Tag Team Title Ladder Match: Jurassic Express (c) vs. The Young Bucks
  • Will Ospreay vs. Dax Harwood
  • Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker
  • AEW All-Atlantic Championship Tournament Qualifying Match: Miro vs. Ethan Page
  • Wardlow vs. 20 security guards
Related Articles

Follow SEScoops

61,601FansLike
1,114FollowersFollow
14,505FollowersFollow
4,300SubscribersSubscribe
Related Articles

SEScoops is leading source for Wrestling & WWE News since 2004.
Follow us: FacebookTwitterInstagram / YouTube / Google News