Major Potential Spoiler for WWE SummerSlam Main Event

A major possible spoiler for the WWE SummerSlam main event has surfaced.

This year’s big SummerSlam event will be taking place inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The show is going down on July 30.

In the main event, WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will put his gold on the line against Brock Lesnar. For weeks, WWE has been teasing the idea of having Theory cash in his Money in the Bank contract to close out the show.

As it turns out, the main event may have been spoiled ahead of the big night.

Spoiler Alert

(via WWE)

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that the plan as of now within WWE is for Roman Reigns to enter Clash at the Castle as the Undisputed Universal Champion going up against Drew McIntyre.

Of course, that would mean that Reigns would defeat Brock Lesnar in their Last Man Standing match and avoid a successful cash-in from Theory if the company plans to have the briefcase holder show up after his United States Title match against Bobby Lashley.

WWE has been building up Drew and keeping him away from The Bloodline for months in order to build towards the big Sept. 3 show in Cardiff, Wales.

This seems to be the perfect time for Reigns to drop the gold and give McIntyre that big feel-good moment that he was robbed of back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Time will tell if WWE will actually go through with having Drew McIntyre dethrone Roman Reigns.