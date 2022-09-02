Malakai Black Calls WWE’s Judgment Day a Copy of The House of Black

In January, Malakai Black began teaming with Brody King, forming the team the ‘House of Black.’

This came after months of Black teasing that a stable was in the works, and in February, 2022, fellow WWE alum Buddy Matthews debuted for AEW and became the group’s third member.

Most recently, the group added Julia Hart to the faction, who had previously been aligned with the Varsity Blonds.

Mimicking the House of Black

The House of Black are a dark stable, but they’re not the only macabre group in wrestling today.

At WrestleMania 38, Edge began The Judgment Day with Damian Priest, before adding Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Balor’s arrival also marked the end of Edge’s time with the faction, and the WWE Hall of Famer has been feuding with The Judgment Day since then.

Speaking on his Twitch stream, Black addressed the comparisons between the group.

“I was well aware that WWE were going to basically mimic the House of Black. Y’know, what can I do? It is what it is. It only tells me that what we’re doing is clearly something that is very interesting and going very well.”

“I’m well aware of it. Nothing I can do. I’m going to continue what I do because I’ll always be one step ahead. I have no cuffs. The reason why it [The House of Black] works is because it’s myself and two other people who have great minds for it.”

The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor will face Edge and Rey Mysterio at tomorrow’s WWE Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales.

