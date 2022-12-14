Mandy Rose Released By WWE

Mandy Rose is no longer under contract with WWE.

In a surprising move for fans (and likely Rose), Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that she’s been released effective immediately. She had been with the company since 2015.

WWE felt they were put in a position where she was not fit to be part of the organization due to the explicit nature of the content Rose shared on her FanTime page. The content was believed to be outside the parameters of what is permitted in wrestlers’ contracts.

FanTime, a service similar to OnlyFans, allows celebrities and content creators to communicate with their fans on a subscription basis. The content is often ‘adult’ in nature.

Some of the content from Rose’s FanTime page circulated on social media over the weekend, which may have been a factor in her being disciplined.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline tweeted that Rose was “very much caught off guard” by the firing. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer added, “the title change last night was a last minute decision based on the fact she was getting fired and not the original plan.”

Farewell to Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose’s final match for WWE took place at Tuesday’s NXT broadcast, when she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. The bout was originally slated to happen on January 10 at New Year’s Evil, but after an angle shot in the opening segment, the match was moved to this show in a headlining spot.

Rose won the NXT women’s title from Raquel Gonzalez last October at Halloween Havoc. Her reign lasted 413 days and successfully defended the title 10 times.

Rose signed with WWE back in 2015 after appearing on Tough Enough. While on the main roster, she was paired with Sonya Deville before going back to NXT in 2021.

We’ll be following this story and will provide further details as they become available.