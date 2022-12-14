Roxanne Perez Wins WWE NXT Women’s Title (Video)

Roxanne Perez was the person to dethrone Mandy Rose as the WWE NXT Women’s Champion.

Perez defeated Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Kiana James and Indi Hartwell in the first-ever Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge match at Saturday’s WWE NXT Deadline. As a result of winning the match, Perez earned the right to challenge Rose for the championship at a later date, which was supposed to be on January 10th at New Year’s Evil.

The Match

At the start of Tuesday’s NXT episode, Rose attacked Perez from behind. This led to Perez challenging her to a title match on this show instead in the main event with Rose accepting.

The back-and-forth match ended after Perez kicked out of Rose’s finisher and rolled up Rose for the win.

Rose defeated Gonzalez to win the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc last year with the help of Dakota Kai. Rose became the unified champion at NXT Worlds Collide when she beat NXT UK Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a triple threat match.

Rose held the title for 413 days, making her the third-longest-reigning NXT Women’s Champion.