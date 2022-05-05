Maria Kanellis-Bennett Compares WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar To Becky Lynch

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis-Bennett has praised newly-signed talent Roxanne Perez, comparing her to Becky Lynch.

Perez, previously known as Rok-C, officially signed with WWE in March 2020, and is a former Ring of Honor Women’s World Champion.

Speaking to the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Kanellis-Bennett said that Perez shares a lot of similarities with the former Raw Women’s Champion:

“I hesitate to say this because I don’t like anybody comparing anybody to anyone else, but the ability that you have in Becky Lynch, you have in Roxanne. I think that is only going to continue to grow. Of course, she’s still got things she has to work on but I think at some point, Roxanne will be on the same level as Becky.

“She has the technique down. She has the story, she has the heart. She used to ride the bus to go to wrestling training before she could drive a car or anything like that. She rode a bus so she could go to training.”

Roxanne Perez’s ROH Women’s World title win came when Kanellis-Bennett had a backstage role with Ring of Honor’s Women’s division.

Perez made her WWE in-ring debut on the April 12, 2022, episode of NXT LVL UP, defeating Sloane Jacobs.

In her most recent match, she faced NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose in a losing effort

Kanellis-Bennett recently announced the start of her own all-female promotion ‘Women’s Wrestling Army.’