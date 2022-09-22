“Massive Chills! Love You” – WWE Hall of Famers React To Saraya (Paige) Debut At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her shocking debut tonight for All Elite Wrestling.

Toni Storm put the AEW Interim Women’s Championship on the line against Britt Baker, Athena, and Serena Deeb. Britt Baker somehow got nose busted open again during the match but appeared to have the match won. The D.M.D. set up for for the Lockjaw but Storm countered into a roll-up to retain the AEW Interim Women’s Championship.

After the match, Britt Baker attacked Toni from behind. Serena Deeb joined in on the attack as well as Athena went for the same. Jamie Hayter made her way to the ring and argued with Britt before revealing that their alliance was still strong. Hayter, Deeb, and Britt all attacked Athena and Toni as the crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium booed.

Saraya then arrived and the crowd went crazy. She came down to the ring and the heels retreated. Saraya, Toni Storm, and Athena stood tall in the ring to end the segment.

The Bella Twins React To Saraya’s AEW Debut

WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella took to Twitter to react to Saraya’s shocking debut in All Elite Wrestling. The Bella Twins were cast-mates with Paige on the Total Divas reality show on the E! Network.

Paige also battled Nikki & Brie in WWE during her career, once spraying The Anti-Diva with tanning spray like the nWo. The Bella Twins posted that they got “massive chills” when Saraya arrived in AEW.