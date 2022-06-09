Massive WWE Title Match Planned for SummerSlam

There will be a big fight feel for this year’s SummerSlam event when it comes to one title match.

WWE SummerSlam will take place inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. Some big names are expected for the show.

Many anticipate the likes of Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte, and potentially Brock Lesnar to appear. With this being a stadium show and one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, the heavy hitters will be out in full force.

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton

(via WWE)

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports that Roman Reigns is currently set to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line against Randy Orton at SummerSlam.

WWE has been running an injury storyline with Orton. The story told by WWE is that Orton could barely walk ahead of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match against The Usos on the May 20 episode of SmackDown.

Sports Illustrated recently reported that Reigns isn’t scheduled to be on the Money in the Bank card. If that plan sticks, then Roman’s next title defense will likely be against Orton instead of Riddle.

The SmackDown brand has been feeling the effects of Roman’s new WWE deal in recent weeks. The new contract allows Reigns to work fewer dates and his absence has been noticeable on the blue brand.