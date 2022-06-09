Roman Reigns Not Scheduled for Money in the Bank (Report)

It appears Roman Reigns is no longer on the docket for Money in the Bank.

Reigns is considered to be the biggest player in WWE at the moment. He is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion but he’s taking the road less traveled these days.

“The Tribal Chief” inked a new deal with WWE that sees him work fewer dates. Some believe that the 37-year-old could be winding down his career and WWE will need to build new stars quickly.

For now, Reigns is still the top dog in WWE and his presence has been missed on Friday Night SmackDown.

Roman Reigns Reportedly Skipping MITB

Those hoping to see Roman Reigns in action at the Money in the Bank premium live event on July 2 may not want to hold their breath.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that Reigns is no longer scheduled to be on the MITB card.

It had been reported that Reigns was likely to meet Riddle at MITB and then Randy Orton at SummerSlam. The dates were said to be interchangeable.

When WWE moved Money in the Bank from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the company stopped advertising Roman for the show.

It’s possible that WWE could feel pressured to try to get Roman on the show since Cody Rhodes suffered a completely torn pectoral muscle and will be out of action for possibly four to six months.