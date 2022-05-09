Roman Reigns Inks New Deal With WWE (Report)

Roman Reigns seems to have scored a new contract with WWE.

Fans grew concerned this past weekend after footage of Reigns addressing the live crowd in Trenton, NJ surfaced.

Many believed the “Tribal Chief” was teasing retirement as he said he doesn’t know if he’ll be back in Trenton since he’s entering a new phase in his career.

As it turns out, Reigns was actually referring to taking fewer dates going forward. Fightful was the first to report. Apparently, the changes have come courtesy of a new deal.

Roman Reigns Signs New WWE Contract

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio is reporting that Roman Reigns has put pen to paper for a new deal with Vince McMahon‘s empire.

It’s been said that the deal is for “far less dates,” so don’t expect the “Head of the Table” to be making the house show runs as frequently as he used to.

Such a deal makes sense for Roman. The “Tribal Chief” will turn 37 on May 25, he’s a father, and is incredibly valuable to WWE.

Very few get to call their shots in WWE and Roman is one of those few.

Keeping The Top Dog

It’s no secret that Reigns is the biggest star WWE has at the moment. The company was wise to keep him happy as his absence would leave a huge hole in WWE’s main event scene.

WWE is trying to build talent such as Theory and Bron Breakker but neither are close to taking a top spot in WWE. Especially Breakker, who is still very inexperienced and is learning under the NXT banner.