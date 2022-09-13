Matt Cardona vs. Bully Ray Announced For Legendary Arena

A match between Bully Ray and Matt Cardona has finally been announced. It will be taking place from a legendary arena.

The two wrestling stars have been trading shots on Twitter and other places for the last few weeks, teasing a match between them.

Cardona had claimed that he is an ECW original and the Deathmatch King, a title he earned by defeating Nick Gage for the GCW championship at Homecoming 2021.

Bully Ray fired back at the former WWE star saying that Cardona wouldn’t have lasted a day in the original ECW.

Matt Cardona vs. Bully Ray

Matt Cardona then confirmed earlier today on Twitter that he will be facing the Attitude Era star at an upcoming event of Battleground Championship.

The event, dubbed as ‘A Tribute to the Extreme’ will be held at the former home of ECW in the 2300 Arena in December this year. Ray’s legendary tag team partner D-Von Dudley will be in his corner for this bout:

IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING!!!@bullyray5150 w/ @TestifyDVon vs. The Deathmatch King Matt Cardona



In the ECW Arena!



Get your tickets here!https://t.co/YV0X21OdQk pic.twitter.com/bXtBPou5RN — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2022

Matt Cardona had been on the shelf with a torn bicep for a few months. He returned to the ring at NWA 74. Since then, he seems to be on the mission to once again become the hottest free agent in the indie circuit.