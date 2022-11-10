Matt Cardona Reacts to Nick Aldis Leaving NWA

After going public with his announcement that he would be leaving the company once his contract expired on January 1, 2023, the NWA has suspended Nick Aldis.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has been the face of the promotion for the last five years as he was the top champion for over 1000 days during that time.

Matt Cardona, a former NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion himself and set to face Aldis at NWA Alwayz Ready before he suffered a bicep injury, has given his thoughts on Aldis leaving the promotion.

Matt Cardona on Nick Aldis

Matt Cardona as the NWA champion

“That’s unfortunate. Nick and I, we have some unfinished business, we were supposed to wrestle at Alwayz Ready, but obviously, I got injured. I feel he’s a great opponent of mine. I don’t think he liked when I came to NWA because it was his baby and he did such a great job representing the NWA, being the face of NWA, he’s got all the tools and I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” he said while appearing on This Is Pro Wrestling.

At this Saturday’s NWA Hard Times 3 event, Cardona will challenge for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in a triple threat bout against Trevor Murdoch and Tyrus.

