Matt Cardona: “I Want To Have Ric Flair’s Last Match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship”

Matt Cardona has a dream match in mind.

The current NWA world’s champion recently spoke with Phil Strum on his Under The Ring program about a potential showdown with the Nature Boy, one that Cardona not only wants, but is willing to put the Ten Pounds of Gold on the line.

“Would it be too cheap to say that I want to have Ric Flair’s last match for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship? I mean that’s the talk of the wrestling business right now, Ric Flair having one more match.”

News broke last month that Flair, at 73, would be returning to the ring for one final matchup on July 31st in Nashville, Tennessee. His opponent has yet to be revealed. Speaking on that…Cardona states that while that bout will be great, a title match with him would be better, especially since Flair’s name is forever linked to the NWA.

“I’ve heard the rumors of what the match will be. I’m sure it’s gonna be a great match. I’m sure it’s gonna be fun for everybody. But don’t you think his last match ever should be for the Ten Pounds of Gold. You think of NWA, you think of the Ten Pounds of Gold, you think of Ric Flair, ‘The Nature Boy.”

Cardona later adds that Flair has the opportunity to become a 17-time world champion, and that because of that, their matchup is likely to sell-out an arena.

“Does he want to be a 17-time champ? If he does, I got the Ten Pounds of Gold. I could put Sweet Charlotte on the line. Think about it. ‘The Nature Boy’ Ric Flair vs. ‘Always Ready’ Matt Cardona for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. Tell me that does not sell out an arena.”

Unfortunately for Cardona, he is currently dealing with an injury and will be out of action for up to five months. He was scheduled to face Nick Aldis for the NWA championship at the June 11th Alwayz Ready pay-per-view, but it has not been determined how the promotion will move forward due to the injury.

