Matt Cardona’s WWE Return Will Be On Unprecedented Terms

Matt Cardona appears to be open to a WWE return, but it will have to be on his terms.

Since Triple H has assumed responsibilities for heading WWE‘s creative after the departure of Vince McMahon, many familiar faces have been brought back to the company. Many have speculated as to whether or not Cardona could be one of those names brought back.

Speaking in an interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cardona discussed a potential return to WWE. While he’s certainly open to the possibility, he has one term that he seems to be sticking to.

He does not want to return as Zack Ryder, but rather, Matt Cardona. Cardona seems to be ready to put the Ryder character behind him.

“It’s certainly exciting. Every week, it seems like, maybe not every week, but it seems like someone’s coming back or debuting or re-debuting it’s fresh, it’s exciting,” Cardona said. “It’s must-see TV, and I think that’s what wrestling should be.

“Yeah, I said Zack Ryder is dead because, and listen, never say never, right, but if I were to ever go back, it has to be as Matt Cardona. Zack Ryder, it was what it was. I’m so grateful for that run. It has set me up for this run. Without being Zack Ryder in WWE, I wouldn’t be Matt Cardona talking to you right now. So it set me up for everything.

“But the ‘Woo, woo, woo’, the headband, the sunglasses, it’s dead. I was trying to get away from stuff while I was still Zack Ryder in WWE, but you can’t write the show. So if I’m trying to be more serious, but you’re booked to be not so serious, it is what it is.

“That’s why, when I was let go, it was like, oh my god. Not that I had any handcuffs on, but the handcuffs were off, and I was able to just become the new version of me, whatever that was going to be.”

During his run with WWE, Cardona went by the ring name Zack Ryder from 2005 to 2020. Throughout that run, Cardona earned himself both a United States and Intercontinental Title run. He also won the RAW Tag Team Titles with Curt Hawkins twice.

Unfortunately, in 2020, Cardona was victim to WWE’s COVID-19 budget cuts, and was released from his contract. After leaving WWE, Cardona has worked for a variety of promotions; such as All Elite Wrestling (AEW), IMPACT Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, and the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA).