Matt Hardy Names AEW Star with the Potential of The Rock & Hulk Hogan

When you think of wrestling’s biggest ever stars, two names likely to come to mind are The Rock and Hogan.

The Rock has transcended wrestling to become a leading man in Hollywood, while Hogan, for good or bad, is still known around the world.

Almost every wrestler wants to reach the same kind of heights as the “Brahma Bull or “The Hulkster,” but there’s one name who could have the potential to be the next breakout star.

The next Rock and Hogan

Hardy has seen plenty of big names come and go throughout his decades in the wrestling industry and right now, he’s particularly high on AEW‘s Wardlow.

Speaking to Drinks With Johnny, Hardy praised the young powerhouse in a discussion about whether any wrestlers today could have the mainstream appeal as Rock or Hogan.

“I feel like Wardlow’s is a guy that might have that possibility here in AEW. I think he’s very special, he’s a good-looking dude, chicks love him, he’s super athletic and talented. You have a guy like that and hopefully, that does elevate the view of a company and kind of their status where they can grow and become more mainstream or whatever.”

Wardlow has been on the rise in AEW with his biggest win so far coming at last month’s Double or Nothing, where he handily defeated MJF.

What’s next for Wardlow?

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, Wardlow made it clear that he has his eyes on the TNT Championship.

Despite being in AEW for over two years now, Wardlow has yet to hold any gold as he has spent most of his career as MJF’s bodyguard.

Today marks Scorpio Sky’s 53rd day during this second reign (91 days overall) and with the MJF story finished, Wardlow could indeed be next in line for a shot at the gold.