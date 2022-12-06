Matt Hardy Wants the Hardy Boyz’s Last Match with Legendary Tag-Team

Matt Hardy has big plans for his final-ever match, including facing a WWE Hall of Famer.

Hardy’s wrestling career began in 1992 and has seen Matt hold gold in WWE, TNA/Impact Wrestling, and Ring of Honor.

In April 2020, Hardy made his debut for All Elite Wrestling where he competes to this day.

Retirement

With 30 years in the wrestling business, Matt is fully aware that his days as an active competitor are coming to an end.

Speaking on his ‘Extreme Life’ podcast, Hardy revealed that he wants The Hardy Boyz’ final match to be against Edge & Christian.

“Our rivalry is just so iconic. I feel like that would be a pretty amazing way to end it, having one last match with those guys.” Matt Hardy.

No Mercy 1999

The Hardys and Edge & Christian faced off countless times in WWE, but perhaps their best-known match took place at No Mercy 1999.

In the finals of the Terri Invitation Tournament (or T.I.T as Jerry Lawler reminded fans on commentary), the two teams faced off in the first tag-team ladder match in WWE history.

With their win, the Hardyz (then known as the New Brood) won $100,000 and the managerial services of Terri Runnels.

In their memoirs, ‘Exist 2 Inspire’ the Hardyz wrote that the four celebrated the match backstage with beers, the first time either Matt or Jeff drank alcohol.

The death-defying spots would cement both teams as ‘legitimate’ in the eyes of fans, with John Powell of SLAM! Wrestling writing at the time that the match overshadowed the Triple H Vs. Steve Austin WWF Title main event.

