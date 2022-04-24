Matt Hardy Defends Tony Khan Over Satnam Singh’s Debut

Matt Hardy admits that Tony Khan made a mistake with Satnam Singh’s debut but the wrestling veteran believes that the AEW president is trying to do his best.

The AEW star talked about Singh on the latest episode of his podcast. He said that he understands why the former Basketball player debuted the way he did.

Hardy mentioned that they have a big TV deal coming in India. He said that he gets the ramifications for wanting to use the Indian star in the spot. He also admitted that turning the lights off should be saved for a known face:

“The use of turning the lights out and then turning them back on, if you do that, it builds anticipation with the fans and I feel like it has to be a known star.”

Matt Hardy gave examples of people they could have saved the spot for such as Samoa Joe. He later defended Tony Khan, saying that we all make mistakes:

“But it is what it is, we live and we learn. We all make mistakes and Tony Khan, once again, three years in, it is what it is. He is trying his hardest and his best, and I love the fact that he was very accountable for it and he owned it.”

Apart from this, Matt talked about people considering him to be Marty Jannetty of the Hardys. He claimed that he has actually made more money than Jeff because he has been more consistent.

Quotes via WrestlingInc