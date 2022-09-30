Matt Hardy Open to Forming a New Trios Team?

In the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy discusses his relationship with Private Party. He says that he looks at Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen as “my disciples, as my students” while look to him as a mentor.

“I’m really happy to give back to them. We really share a bond and connection on a personal level as well.” The three recently reunited this week on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam after weeks of teases on Being the Elite. Hardy was glad the reunion happened in New York since the tag team is from there.

“The fact that the crowd reacted to it was amazing because it wasn’t an angle that was pushed hard on TV. We had done bits and pieces to make it work and it really got over big and everyone was so happy with it. I know the AEW office thought it was a great piece of business and was super happy about it. I’m very excited to see what the future hold for the three of us now.”

Could Hardy Party challenge for AEW Trios gold?

Matt Hardy & Private Party

Hardy is someone that has been popular with wrestling fans for three decades and it’s not always easy to boo him. Private Party started off as babyfaces, but turned heel when Hardy brought the “Big Money Matt” character to AEW. Although it was hard for fans to boo them, Hardy believes that turning Private Party heel “made them better workers.”

With Hardy Party reuniting, could a Trios run be in their future? Hardy hopes so. “I would love to do a run with Private Party as a Trios team and fight and challenge for the Trios Title. That would be fun.”

Hardy has never held Trios gold, so this would be a first for him. “That would be a cool notch to add to my belt, actually to be Trios champion.”

