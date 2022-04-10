Matt Hardy Reflects On Triple H’s Career: “One Of The Smoothest Workers You’ll Ever Be In The Ring With”

Matt Hardy enjoyed his time working with Triple H.

“The Game” announced to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that he has retired from in-ring action. Triple H has a defibrillator in his chest due to heart failure. Fans got to witness 30 years of Hunter.

Matt Hardy Lauds Triple H Following Retirement Announcement

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt detailed what made Triple H special inside the ring (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“It is what it is, we all have to retire one day. I remember I reached out to him after I heard about his condition, and spoke to him briefly. Obviously, I have known Paul for a very long time, and worked with him many, many times, and had good experiences with him.

“He’s incredible in the ring, one of the smoothest workers you’ll ever be in the ring with. Really smart, a student of the game, loves the business. Obviously, I love this insane sh*t, so I really bond with anybody who has that much of a love for it.”

Triple H got night two of WrestleMania 38 started by leaving his boots in the middle of the ring. He received a standing ovation from the crowd inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.