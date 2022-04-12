Matt Hardy Reveals First Advice Steve Austin Ever Gave Him

With WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin recently making headlines with his in-ring return at WrestleMania 38, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star Matt Hardy took to The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy to offer his take on the situation.

Matt and his brother, Jeff, were on the rise within WWE during Austin’s iconic superstar run in the late 90s, so the tag team legends got the opportunity to brush shoulders with “The Texas Rattlesnake” from time to time. During that time, Matt says he developed a great relationship with Austin, and called him to congratulate him on the in-ring return last week in Dallas.

Austin had an impromptu match with Kevin Owens after what was initially expected to be a special edition of “The KO Show” segment instead. However, after Owens challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, Austin accepted and subsequently hit the stunner for the victory in what was Austin’s first match in over 19 years.

While discussing his relationship with Austin, Hardy also recalled the first bit of advice the Texan ever gave him regarding his in-ring work. It’s a piece of advice he still utilizes to this day.

“One of the first things he told me from a serious aspect,” Hardy said (via Wrestling Inc.). “I remember when I would make comebacks. I would come in and I would punch, punch, punch, punch, and if guys were bumping and feeding. He was like, ‘man, just think about this. Maybe come in and just clothesline them, and take their head off.

“To me, it looks a lot more vicious and like, legitimate. And the more legitimate you look, the better it is for you.’ And that’s a piece of advice that I always held dear, and I always followed as well. Like, if I am ever doing something and guys are bumping multiple times in the comeback, I will give a stiff-ass clothesline where I take their head off, as opposed to a punch.

“It always looks better too, and that came from Stone Cold. That’s one of the first pieces of advice he gave me back when Jeff and I were still wearing tights.”

As for Hardy, he signed with AEW back in March of 2020 after his run with WWE ended when his contract expired. He and Jeff have since reunited as The Hardys after the latter signed with AEW in March.