Matt Riddle: Personal Insults from Seth Rollins have been “Therapeutic”

Matt Riddle has no problem with Seth Rollins airing some of the Original Bro’s ‘dirty laundry’ to millions of WWE fans each week.

Rollins and Riddle have been feuding for months, with Seth making reference to Riddle’s recent divorce.

Riddle’s now ex-wife Lisa divorced the WWE Superstar in March 2022, when Matt admitted to having a consensual affair with wrestler Candy Cartwright, who accused Riddle of sexual assault.

Therapy

It was during the August 29, 2022 Raw, that Rollins brought up Riddle’s divorce, saying that Lisa “took your kids and they don’t want to see your b*tch a** anymore.”

Speaking on the latest After the Bell, Riddle explained why referencing his real-life situation has been a blessing in disguise.

“I think he [Rollins] realizes what I bring to the table. What I’m willing to do to get reactions from the crowd. You know, when we go personal, we talk about things we probably shouldn’t be talking about. But I’m like, bro, I don’t care. I do pay child support. Things are rough for me. And for me, I honestly see this as more of a therapeutic thing because anybody who knows me knows what I’m going through.

“[People] are like ‘I can’t believe. If he would have said that to me. If I was going through that.’ Everybody who’s been in that spot, in that moment, can relate.”

Making it Real

Riddle’s willingness to bring up real-life situations has made his feud with Rollins a highlight of Raw in this post-Vince McMahon era.

Speaking about his feud with Rollins, Riddle said that making things seem real is incredibly important to him.

“I want people to relate. Everybody can relate to being the smaller brother or friend who just wants to be cool and have the other brother like him. That’s me and Randy. With Seth, it’s just two guys who don’t like each other and Seth has talked some crap that he shouldn’t have been talking.

“For me, the more real it is, the easier it is and the better it is. And that’s what makes me working with Seth so good. Because he’s the same way. He likes to go all in.

Riddle and Rollins will face at tomorrow night in the Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules 2022, with special guest referee Daniel Cormier.