Matt Riddle Wins Fight Pit Match at WWE Extreme Rules

Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins met in the Fight Pit Match with former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Daniel Cormier serving as the special guest referee at Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

The Fight Pit is a unique stipulation and had never been done on the main roster until now. The ring is surrounded by a steel cage-like structure. It’s different from the traditional steel cage match because one cannot win by escaping. A wrestler can only win by knockout or submission, which makes a Fight Pit match more MMA-bout-like.

The match saw Riddle did the Showtime Pettis kick off the cage. Rollins with a frog splash off part of the cage. They went onto the platform above the ring and brawled. Rollins with the buckle bomb into the cage. Rollins with the pedigree on the platform. Riddle with an RKO on the platform then a floating bro off the platform into the ring. The finish saw Riddle put him in a choke and Rollins tapped out.

There's no way this isn't extremely painful ?#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/nLRlyHlh0R — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) October 9, 2022

Before tonight, it had only taken place under the banner of NXT, where it was first introduced. The first-ever Fight Pit match saw Timothy Thatcher defeat Tomasso Ciampa in January of 2020. The second one Riddle, where he fought Thatcher in a losing effort.