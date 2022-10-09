Members of The Firm Cost Moxley the GCW Championship

Jon Moxley put his GCW World Championship on the line at GCW Fight Club. Nick Gage put his career on the line. He needn’t worry about having to walk away.

The crowd was very anti-Moxley with fans booing him regularly. There was even a few “CM Punk” chants during Mox’s introduction. Moxley dominated the first part of the match. That was before Gage got his hands on his trusty pizza cutter. He sliced up Mox’s forehead much worse than he did to Chris Jericho at Fight for the Fallen.

After elbow dropping through light tubes placed on Mox’s body, Gage seemed on his way to regaining the championship he lost one year ago. Mox hit Gage with a big boot. While Gage was on the outside, Mox set up a glass pane. While he was waiting on Gage to get back in the ring, a tall man in a hoodie appeared. W. Morrissey hit the champion with a big boot of his own and Stokely Hathaway popped up on the apron and directed Morrissey to chokeslam Mox. He obliged and Hathaway directed him to send Mox through the glass pane. Once again, Morrissey obeyed.

The dastardly duo left and it allowed Gage to hit Mox with two piledrivers and a chokebreaker. Gage’s career is saved and he is your new GCW World Champion.

two piledrivers and a chokebreaker pic.twitter.com/zD46983Bcl — Let Them Wrestle (@LetThemWrestle) October 9, 2022

Why did The Firm cost Moxley the GCW Championship?

After the match was over, Gage said that the other company told Moxley he couldn’t wrestle in GCW and Moxley said I show up where I want.

On Friday, AEW announced that Mox signed a 5-year deal in which he would exclusively wrestle for AEW and its international partners. This announcement seemingly spoiled a match that was a year in the making. It also seemed like AEW’s relationship with GCW was over. With members of The Firm showing up to cost Mox his GCW title, it seems like there is some relationship still there.

Was The Firm acting on MJF‘s orders or was this a rogue act like their involvement on the last episode of Dynamite? Is Mox done with GCW for the next five years?