Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Makes NJPW Debut – Title Match Announced

IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI was able to leave NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 with her title, but she will soon have a familiar opponent.

On the second match of the main card, KAIRI, the inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion, retained her title against Tam Nakano.

Post-match, Sasha Banks made her long-anticipated NJPW debut now going by the name Mercedes Mone.

Mone posed in the ring, and made it clear she wants a shot at the IWGP Women’s Championship.

The former Raw Women’s Champion dropped KAIRI with a modified Gory Bomb, and said she knows all about making history.

Calling herself the CEO of this women’s division, More vowed to make KAIRI bankrupt when they face off.

Mercedes Mone has challenged Kairi for the IWGP Women’s Championship at Battle In The Valley on February 18th. "I'm going to leave you bankrupt, bitch!" pic.twitter.com/1eV7FZwswD — NoDQ.com: WWE and AEW news (@nodqdotcom) January 4, 2023

It was later confirmed that the two will face off at NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023, in San Jose, California, on February 18.

Fellow WWE stars Bayley and Naomi, who were reported to be in Japan to support Mone, did not appear on the show.