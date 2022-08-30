Merchandise Pulled from AEW Shop & Pro Wrestling Tees

AEW has accumulated a huge fanbase since launching back in January 2019, which has in turn made the company a fortune in merchandise sales.

T-Shirts, hats, action figures and memorabilia are all available to buy from the company directly at ShopAEW.com, while shirts can be purchased from their global online shop.

Merchandise Pulled

AEW has a lot of merchandise available to fans, but some content is no longer available to buy.

On both AEW’s Shop and Pro Wrestling Tees, all AEW DVDs have been removed.

At this time, Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor XV, the first ROH after the company’s purchase by AEW President Tony Khan, remains available on Pro Wrestling Tees.

No explanation has been given as to why the AEW DVDs have been removed from both websites.

An AEW Network?

AEW has given no reason publicly to pull their DVDs, though the act has fueled rumors of an AEW Network.

The idea of an AEW streaming service, akin to WWE‘s award-winning Network, has been something fans have been wanting to see for a long time.

In October 2021, Tony Khan said he was “trying to build the library up” in an interview with Brandon Walker of Rasslin.

After purchasing Ring of Honor earlier this year, Khan gave an update on plans for a streaming service, saying he was working to make sure ROH’s large video library is available to fans.