Michael Cole Has Built a Lasting Legacy After 25+ Years in WWE

When you think of all the big moments in WWE history over the last quarter of the century, chances are Michael Cole was ringside.

The longtime broadcaster transitioned from hard news to the wacky world of pro wrestling/sports entertainment in the midst of the “Monday Night War.” Cole learned early on this meant more than calling matches. He was tested on every level, even feeling the sophomoric brunt of DX complete with wedgies.

No matter what assignment, Cole always maintained the utmost professionalism and did his job. It was that consistency that saw him step into the lead announcer seat while Jim Ross battled Bell’s palsy.

This was no easy task as JR had been the beloved voice of WWE for so many years and fans aren’t the best with change. Still, Cole took on the challenge, which included calling Mick Foley’s first WWE championship win, the 1999 Royal Rumble, and everything besides the main event of WrestleMania 15. Talk about trial by fire.

When Ross returned, Cole’s work ethic and preparedness shined through, taking the ball while sitting along Taz on SmackDown. He built a solid friendship and rapport with John “Bradshaw” Layfield no matter what brand they were assigned.

One of the most valuable traits Cole carries is being able to cancel out the outside noise and remain the voice of the company. That’s no small task when you have a very demanding audience coupled with an even more demanding boss to please.

At times WWE seemed to be pitting Ross against Cole, even in front of the camera. Their “feud” led to a match with the leader of the “Cole Miners” facing Ross’ broadcast partner and friend Jerry “The King” Lawler at WrestleMania 27. A match Cole technically won. Yes, he is undefeated at the biggest show of the year.

During the often revolving door at the broadcast position, Cole keeps on as the reliable constant. The familiar. Looking at all the episodes and hours of programming produced, it’s pretty incredible that he rarely missed a day on the job. A son’s wedding or the like. Think about all the sacrifices required for the position. To be depended on that much comes with immense pressure. Yet he always looks cool as a cucumber. As Ross exited, Cole became even more crucial to WWE TV.

He has also played an important part in grooming the next generation as vice president of announcing. You see the evolution and growth of Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves each week, as well as new faces like a recruit from the combat sports world in Jimmy Smith.

Cole encourages talent to step outside of their comfort zones as he did with a Lita or Beth Phoenix for the Mae Young Classic or NXT or another show. Or giving his support to Renee Young trying her hand in the proverbial booth. In 2018, he went as far as to tweet Young’s first trailblazing night on Raw was a Top 5 highlight in his WWE career. He thanked Young and Graves for making him feel young again.

Fast forward to today and it seems Cole shares the same sentiment with Pat McAfee. Their chemistry on SmackDown is undeniable. Not surprisingly WWE signed the former football player for a multi-year extension. Cole came on Twitter for the first time in almost six years just to comment on the news. He said McAfee is the highlight of each week, complimenting his contagious excitement and revitalizing his love for the business. Often showing Cole respect on the air, you have to believe those words meant a lot to McAfee.



For Cole to not only last but thrive in WWE for more than 25 years and counting is a massive accomplishment. And the fact nobody has ever talked ill about him, at least in public, makes the run even more impressive. I for one look forward to the day Cole writes a book about his experience in WWE. Although that could probably be an anthology or weekly podcast. I’m sure Conrad Thompson has thought about the potential of that. Until then during the next SmackDown, think about Cole’s journey. You’ll certainly feel an appreciation for the man himself.