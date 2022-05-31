Michelle McCool Names Current WWE Star She Is Interested In Facing

Michelle McCool has wrestled in a few battle royals since her 2018 return. What she hasn’t done is participate in a singles match and she appears to be eying a current women’s champion for the same.

The former Divas champion recently appeared on Wives Of Wrestling podcast. She talked about things such as the different eras of wrestling and more.

Speaking about potential opponents if she were to wrestle another singles match, McCool said that she would love to work with Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair:

“If I were to ever come back, I would love to work with Bianca. It’s just crazy, she’s just crazy strong, she’s just crazy talented, but I really had fun with some of the newer girls this past Rumble,

Liv Morgan, I really enjoyed working with, Zelina, but I think Bianca.” said Michelle McCool, “Becky would be fun just to talk trash with, but yeah, I think Bianca would be the one.”

The wrestling veteran also praised Belair for her in-ring abilities. She called the EST of WWE the most athletically gifted human she has ever seen.

McCool most recently wrestled at the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble. She entered at #10 and lasted over 20 minutes before being eliminated by Mickie James.

