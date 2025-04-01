Mick Foley Involved in Car Accident, Taken To Hospital

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is lucky to be alive after being involved in a serious car accident. On social media, Foley shared a photo from his wrecked vehicle.

Foley’s post sparked hundreds of well-wishes from fans and those from within the wrestling industry. Joey Janela highlighted that Foley is “built different” and said he’s glad Foley is okay. Parker Boudreaux said he was “so happy you’re good,” while So CalVal advised the WWE Hall of Famer to “heal up well, legendary friend!”

Foley is no stranger to concussions and faced more than his fair share throughout his wrestling career. Though his time in the ring is over, the issues stemming from concussions prove to be an issue. Foley had intended to wrestle one final death match for her 60th birthday but canceled all plans after experiencing concussion-like symptoms.

We here at SEScoops are sending our best to Mick Foley at this time.