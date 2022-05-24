Mick Foley Collaborating With Conrad Thompson For “Foley Is Pod” Podcast

The Hardcore legend Mick Foley is finally getting his own podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion announced that he will be partnering with Conrad Thompson and releasing his podcast on June 3rd through AdFreeShows.com under the name, “Foley Is Pod.” The first episode will focus on Foley’s classic No Way Out 2000 retirement match against Triple H.

June 3rd will be a VERY nice day! https://t.co/ImMXXeO973 — Foley Is Pod (@FoleyIsPod) May 24, 2022

Foley and Thompson recently spoke with The New York Post about their collaboration, which will see Foley putting in extra effort to make his podcast unique. To do that he will be traveling once a week from his home in Nashville to Thompson’s place in Alabama. The duo have already taped about 13 episodes.

Speaking on his chemistry with Thompson Foley says, “It’s been a really natural chemistry and something I enjoy very much, especially for those people who are in-depth fans who choose to get the video in addition to the audio, they will see the smile on my face is very genuine and it’s very obvious that I enjoy doing the podcast.”

He later adds, “I realized I really enjoyed telling my stories on the stage across the country and different countries around the world. I think it just took a little bit of encouragement that there was a market for taking a stroll down memory lane through my career.”

“Foley Is Pod” will take a deep dive on Foley’s full career, including his stints with WWE, WCW, ECW, TNA, Japan, and the territory days.