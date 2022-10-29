Mick Foley on Injuries: “I’m Paying a Steeper Price than I Thought Imaginable”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley wowed fans for years with his work in the ring, but that has come at a hefty price.

Considered by many as ‘the King of the Death Match,’ Foley earned a reputation for his hardcore style, which would be used in WWE, WCW, ECW, and other promotions.

Foley’s last official match came at a February 2015 event for OMEGA (the promotion founded by Matt and Jeff Hardy) where he defeated Mickey Gambino.

Paying the Price

In 2012, after a run in TNA Wrestling which saw Foley become World Champion, Mick returned to WWE as an ambassador for the company.

Speaking on the latest Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend said he imagined he’d have a handful of matches a year, but that was before a grim diagnosis from a physician.

“He said, ‘We’ve been looking over your MRIs and your X-rays. You’ve got too many issues. You got muscular, neurological, skeletal, and even if we are able to help from a neurological standpoint, there’s nothing we can do with those other things.’ I’m looking at all these things I did during the course of my career and I mean, I’m paying a steeper price than I thought imaginable.”

Foley’s one and only in-ring appearance for WWE after returning would be as an entrant in the 2012 Royal Rumble.

The #7 entrant, Foley would eliminate Primo, Epico, and Justin Gabriel before being dumped out by Cody Rhodes.

Returning?

In 2016, Foley returned to WWE again as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw but was fired by Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon in 2017.

Speaking about a possible return to WWE, Mick said it is unlikely to happen.

“I can’t remember a written promo. That’s one of the reasons why if I do get a call for TV, I’m more likely to say no… If you’re gonna bring me back, I want to help out with the storyline.

“I don’t want to just get the pop. I don’t want to just promote something I have coming up. I want to make a difference. Now, I’m going to tell them I cannot remember a storyline, and I don’t want to just be a hanger-on in the back for an old school day.”

Foley’s most recent Raw appearance came in 2019 when he was attacked by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.