Mick Foley Names One Condition for WWE TV Return

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley has revealed his one condition for a potential return to WWE TV.

Foley recently took to the first-ever episode of his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” with Conrad Thompson to address a potential return to WWE TV. The ex-WWE Champion revealed that, currently, at the age of 56-years-old, he weighs over 300 pounds.

In regards to potentially returning to WWE TV, Foley said it would only feel right to lose a bit of weight first.

“I’m going to break some news here, I’m not going back on WWE television until I’m under 300 [pounds] because I feel like I’ve let Vince down,” Foley said.

“Even if he gets on the phone with me personally and says ‘Mick we’d like to have you back,’ cause I’ve said no on a couple of occasions.

” I did come back for Undertaker, but I’ve put on a ton of weight since then, too, because … I took my responsibility to keep my local eateries in business during the pandemic seriously!”

Foley’s last appearance on WWE TV came during The Undertaker‘s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction ceremony this past April during WrestleMania 38 weekend. He hasn’t been a regular on WWE TV since 2016-2017.

That was during Foley’s run as the WWE RAW General Manager. However, he was written off television after being attacked by “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Aside from his contributions to the business as an on-screen personality, Foley is also highly decorated inside the ring.

Foley is a three-time WWE Champion a former Hardcore Champion, and an eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion with partners such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Kane, and more.

Mick Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame in 2013.

