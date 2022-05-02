Mick Foley Has a Great Response to Undertaker’s HOF Speech Omission

Mick Foley isn’t bothered by The Undertaker not mentioning him during his Hall of Fame speech.

When people talk about The Undertaker’s greatest rivals, a popular choice is Foley. Longtime fans may remember the time Foley, who once played the role of Mankind, got Paul Bearer to turn on Undertaker in 1996.

Of course, you can’t discuss the Foley-Undertaker feud without bringing up the 1998 Hell in a Cell match between the two. Foley was thrown off the cell onto the announce table and Undertaker legitimately thought he had killed him.

Foley was also chokeslammed through the roof and into the ring. When he landed, a steel chair bounced and hit him in the mouth, knocking out a tooth. To top that off, Foley also went through some thumbtacks in what is still considered to be the most brutal HIAC match.

(via WWE)

Mick Foley Doesn’t Feel He Was Snubbed

Serving as a guest on the In The Kliq podcast, Mick Foley explained why he’s the last person who should be crying “snub” (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

“Well, listen, I forgot to mention my wife during my speech, so I’m not one to lecture anybody about who they should and should not include in their speech. I was not there for those formative years. His was more about friendship and support. We had a great rivalry, but he didn’t mention Rock or Austin. So, if I’m not hurt, no one can be hurt on behalf of me.”

Despite the omission, The Undertaker and Foley will forever be linked career-wise. The two had some unforgettable encounters.