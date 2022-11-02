Mick Foley Reveals Reason He’d Likely Decline WWE Return

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley would likely have to decline a chance to return to WWE at this point in his life.

He took to his podcast, “Foley Is Pod,” to explain. Over the course of his legendary career inside the ring Foley suffered a multitude of injuries that are catching up with him. At this point in his life, Foley admits he can’t remember a written promo or storyline.

“Now, I can’t remember a written promo. And that’s one of the reasons why if I do get a call for [WWE] TV, I’m more likely to say no. Because I don’t — I saw it in 2012, the year we’re covering, that I make a difference.

“And I thought I was one of the few returning guys who could make a difference or who wanted to make a difference. Because that was my primary goal. If you’re going to bring me back, I want to help out a storyline.

“I don’t want to just get the pop, I don’t wanna just promote something I have coming up, I want to make a difference. And now I cannot, I cannot remember a storyline. And I don’t wanna just be a hanger-on in the back on ‘Old School Day.

“But as far as remembering, as far as long-term memory, I think it’s as strong as its ever been.”

Mick Foley was a huge star for WWE in the 90s during the company’s Attitude Era. He’s a three-time WWE Champion and eight-time Tag Team Champion alongside partners such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kane, The Rock, and more.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame back in 2013. Foley did return in 2016 as the General Manager for Monday Night RAW under Stephanie McMahon for a brief time.

However, that stint lasted a little less than a year as Foley was written off TV the following March in 2017. Since, Foley has made sporadic appearances on WWE TV, his last being in 2019 to help unveil the new WWE 27/7 Title.

