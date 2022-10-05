Mick Foley on Sheamus’ Recent Run: “Banger After Banger After Banger”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has become the latest person to acknowledge the role that Sheamus has been on as of late.

The veteran WWE Superstar has received praise for his work in recent years, especially after being a key player during the company’s pandemic era of programming.

On Twitter, Mick Foley acknowledged the year Sheamus has been having, calling it “banger after banger after banger.

This got a response from Sheamus himself, who added one more ‘banger’ for good measure.

Banger After Banger

Sheamus certainly has been on a role as of late, feuding with his best friend Drew McIntyre last year.

Not long after, Sheamus would have a lengthy run as U.S. Champion, and has had criticially praised work with Ridge Holland and Butch this year.

At WrestleMania: Sunday, Sheamus and Holland defeated the New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Sheamus’ match at Clash at the Castle against Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has also been praised, earning five stars from Dave Meltzer for his match at Clash at the Castle.

The match marks the first five-star match of Sheamus’ career.

Sheamus: Grand Slam Champion?

In his 13 years since joining the main-roster, Sheamus has accomplished ALMOST everything there is.

Mere months after his debut, the Celtic Warrior became WWE Champion, the third-quickest rise from debut to World Champion (behind Ric Flair and Brock Lesnar.)

Sheamus would capture the United States Champion in 2011, and would win his first of several tag titles in 2016.

Right now, the Intercontinental Championship is the only title alluding the Celtic Warrior.

After unsuccessfully challenging at WWE Clash at the Castle, Sheamus will challenge GUNTHER on this Friday’s SmackDown.