Mick Foley’s Dude Love Appears In OVW, JBL Helps Former Ally

Mick Foley surprised fans at Ohio Valley Wrestling’s Nightmare Rumble event this weekend by reviving his Dude Love persona for a surprise appearance. Not only did the three-time WWE World Champion appear, but he used Mr. Socko at the event.

Foley is no stranger to the world of Ohio Valley Wrestling and appeared for the promotion in June of last year. That appearance would turn sour for Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy, who was attacked by a mystery assailant backstage.

Last week MICK FOLEY was attacked backstage and was left a bloody mess…will we get some answers THIS THURSDAY on OVW: RISE?!



Secure your spot at https://t.co/ES5GCG8Knu pic.twitter.com/gLUPaaAS1N — OVW Wrestling (@ovwrestling) June 3, 2024

OVW Nightmare Rumble also marked a special anniversary for ‘the Micker.’ As the show took place on January 4, it marked 26 years since his iconic first WWE Championship victory in 1999. The win is infamous for WCW giving away the result, with Tony Schiavone quipping “That’ll put butts in the seats” only to watch its audience tune from Nitro to Raw to see Mick dethrone The Rock.

JBL in OVW

Foley wasn’t the only notable name at OVW Nightmare Rumble as John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield served as a commentator for the show. Later on in the night though, the Texan got physical and helped his former Cabinet ally Danny Basham capture the OVW National Championship.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Mick Foley and JBL as the two continue to surprise fans in wrestling, even with their days active in the ring being in the past.