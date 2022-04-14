Mickie James Reflects On Her 2022 Royal Rumble Appearance

Mickie James‘ participation in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble was significant in many ways. It marked the first time a reigning champion from Impact Wrestling competed on WWE programming.

The latest WWE 24 documentary takes an inside look at this year’s Rumble. WWE has released bonus footage from the show featuring backstage footage of James’ experience at the event.

Mickie James said she’s excited and grateful to be welcomed back to WWE with open arms. The last time she was at a WWE event was WrestleMania 37 weekend. She was released shortly after WrestleMania.



Even though Ronda Rousey was the last woman standing at the end of the Royal Rumble, it was still a very special night for James.

“No matter what, everybody wins.” – Mickie James

Kofi Kingston said the Royal Rumble brings a special level excitement each year, but having a champion from another promotion enter the Women’s Rumble was really something unique.

James said it felt great to create history one more time and hear the WWE Universe react to her so warmly. She didn’t think she’d be back in WWE, but felt the love that fateful night.

WWE 24: Royal Rumble St. Louis is now streaming on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network internationally.