Mickie James Give a Shocking Update About her Career

Mickie James has been wrestling for years and has had success in multiple promotions.

In 2005, James made her WWE TV debut as the obsessed fan of Trish Stratus, who would later betray the Canadian Hall of Famer to win her first Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 22.

James would go on to become a five-time WWE Women’s Champion, one-time Divas Champion and is also a four-time Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion.

Done in the Ring

After years of appearing on TV in various promotions, Mickie James has seemingly confirmed her retirement from wrestling.

James hasn’t wrestled since the July 14, 2022, episode of Impact Wrestling, where she lost to Chelsea Green.

Following the bout, James noted that she was ‘going home’ in a backstage segment.

Recently, it was rumored that James would be making a return to WWE to be part of the ongoing WWE Women’s Tag Tem Championships tournament.

Responding to a fan in a tweet, James not only denied any involvement with the tournament or WWE, but hinted that she is retired from in-ring competition.

Life Outside of the Ring

James may be done as an in-ring wrestler, but there are still roles for her in the wrestling world.

In June 2019, James suffered an injury in WWE and would spend time working as a commentator on WWE Main Event and in NXT.

On the June 8, 2021 episode of NWA Powerrr, James announced that she would be working as an executive producer for the first all-female event NWA EmPowerrr.