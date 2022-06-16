Mickie James Talks Slammiversary, Her Future In Wrestling, Allie Katch & More

Mickie James will be the special guest enforcer in IMPACT’s first ever Queen of the Mountain match this Sunday. The event takes place from Nashville, Tennessee and airs live on pay-per-view.

Ahead of this historic match, the former Knockouts Champion spoke with SEScoops correspondent Ella Jay about her future in wrestling, being the special guest enforcer, wrestling Allie Katch at GCW Spring Break, and more.

Watch Ella Jay’s interview with Mickie James:

Here are some highlights on what Mickie James said about:

Her Future In Wrestling:

“For the last couple of months since I’ve lost the [Knockouts] championship, I just kind of had a reset moment, honestly, because to be honest, I’ve done so much in the last year and a lot of it was not expected.

I just had to sit in a moment of gratitude to go like, wow, this has been a lot’. But then like what is? Because that’s the question I keep getting. ‘What’s next? What are you going to do next?’ I really I don’t know. Obviously my focus and my intention is always to help women’s wrestling and do more for women’s wrestling. But other than that, I’m like, ‘gosh, what else can I do?’ So it’s been crazy.”

Being the Special Guest Enforcer in the Queen of The Mountain Match at Slammiversary:

“Slammiversary is like 20 years and when I remember when IMPACT first started and that was the birth of myself, a little Alexis Laree coming to the Fairgrounds and to kind of come home. And even a year ago, I came back to impact at Slammiversary because of the announcement of Empowerrr and all of these other things. And I think since that moment and moving forward between NWA and IMPACT, I’ve just been able to do so many amazing things and obviously it’s in Nashville is right down the road.

It’s back at the Fairgrounds where it all began, and it’s the first ever Queen of the Mountain match. That’s incredible. And I thought, Well, I’ve really wanted to be a part of it. I didn’t want to just insert myself in the matches, like be one of the competitors because all these girls have done so much to get to this moment. But I’d really like to have the best seat in the house, you know, and definitely watch it from in the thing and make sure there’s no shenanigans.”

Wrestling Allie Katch At GCW Spring Break

“I really, really like Allie Katch, and I think that she’s really presented herself and found her niche and her home there, which is GCW. But also she was over, she was super over there and it wasn’t just because obviously it was her hometown too, and it was cool for me to go into that environment because that was not my world and they were very open. I think that the crowd was really hot and excited, but they were very split in the match because they wanted Allie to win.”

“It was great, and she’s fantastic. I would hope to wrestle her again. And I can’t wait to see what more she does and can do, you know, in the world of wrestling, because she’s really unique and she’s fun and she’s exciting and she’s bad ass and she can wrestle her butt off. So it’s cool to see.”

Impact Wrestling presents Slammiversary live on pay-per-view this Sunday from the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN.

Order Impact Slammiversary 2022 now from FITE ($39.99)