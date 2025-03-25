Mina Shirakawa Set to Leave STARDOM, Expected to Sign with AEW

Mina Shirakawa is set to depart from STARDOM at the end of March, with reports indicating a likely move to All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Tokyo Sports reported that Shirakawa’s exit from the Japanese women’s wrestling promotion could lead to her joining the U.S.-based AEW.

Shirakawa has been a significant presence in STARDOM, contributing to the promotion’s growth and success.

Her potential transition to AEW aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance its women’s division by incorporating international talent.

As of now, Shirakawa has not made any public statements regarding her departure or future plans.